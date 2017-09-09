Methacton field hockey holds off Central Bucks East

Methacton 3, Central Bucks East 2 >> With a pair of first-half goals, the Warriors were able to outpace the Patriots for victory in their non-league matchup.

Olivia Hoover, Emily Owens and Katy Benton did the scoring for Methacton (3-0), with Benton and Gretchen Alderfer getting credit for defensive saves. Molly Frey chipped in with nine-save goaltending.

Boyertown 2, Marple Newtown 1 >> The Bears scored both their goals in the opening half then held on to down the Tigers in non-conference play.

Allison Melahn opened it up with a score on a corner before Sydney Fox scored off a feed from Cassie Kidwell. Hailey Levengood and Haley Gable combined for eight saves in goal while Amber Marburger and Asia Swenk were strong on the defensive end.

Tulpehocken 3, Pottsgrove 0 >> Alivia Klopp scored twice in a two-minute span to key Tulpehocken’s non-league victory over the Falcons.

Natasha Rohrback rounded out Tulpehocken’s scoring with 20:08 left in the second half. Maggie Davis turned in an 11-save day in goal for Pottsgrove.