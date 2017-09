David Merz and Ben Newlon turned in their best rounds of the season to lead Strath Haven to a 206-222 nonleague victory over Octorara at Moccasin Run Golf Course.

Merz carded one birdie and six pars to take medal honors with a 2-over par 37. Newlon parred six of the nine holes for a 38. Kevin Smith also shot 38 thanks to one birdie and five pars.