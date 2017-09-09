Marino, Perkiomen Valley down Southern Lehigh

Perkiomen Valley 2, Southern Lehigh 1 >> Kesley Marino’s second-half goal proved the difference for the Vikings in their non-league victory over the Spartans.

Marino scored 18 seconds from the opening tap, working past five players before placing her shot in the low corner of the net. Sydney Marasco, assisted by Sarah Westgate and Nikki Foller-Moll, put PV on the board at the 15:37 mark of the first half before Bella Touzeau tallied for SL. Leslie Adams protected the Viking lead with five-save goaltending.

Daniel Boone 5, Wyomissing 0 >> Jess DiGiacomo’s two-goal showing keyed the Blazers’ win over the Spartans in a non-divisional pairing of Berks Conference member schools.

Cassidy Carroll, Madalynne Forster and Hannah Starolis rounded out the scoring for Boone (2-1-1), with Rachel Woomer adding one assist.