Eckstein helps balance Radnor in rout of Upper Darby

Balance was the key at Radnor blanked Upper Darby in the Central League, 6-0.

Carolyn Eckstein led the way with two goals. Keara Seasholtz, Audrey Rosenblum, Cara Camposano and Sophia Muetterties chipped in with one each. Anna Gurian and Katie Bell split time in goal.

Alyssa Hanrahan made seven saves for the Royals.

In the Bicentennial League:

Delco Christian 6, Phil-Mont Christian 3 >> Sophomore Lily Tucker, junior Monica Lebaudy and senior Victoria McManus tallied the first three goals and the Knights never looked back. Tucker finished with two goals.

In nonleague action:

Harriton 1, Archbishop Carroll 0 >> Morgan Rees put home a pass from Grace Honeyman off a corner at the end of the first half. Lexy Calhoun made eight saves in the shutout.

Grace Gallagher (six saves), Gina Hoenig (two saves) and Clair Boylan (four saves) shared the goalkeeping duties for the Patriots. Isabel Grube, Julia Crawford and Kelli Ann Matey paced the defense.

Bonner & Prendergast 2, Chichester 0 >> Abby Healey’s goal 6:32 into the second half, off an assist from Cat Horiel, got the scoring started. An own goal by the Eagles made it 2-0. Kayla McLaughlin turned back eight shots for the shutout.

Mackenzie Sendek stopped 16 shots in goal for Chi.

Lower Merion 5, Christian Academy 2 >> Sophie Riverso paced the Aces with two goals. Grace Gormley had a goal and an assist for TCA (1-1). Lindsay Haseltine also scored for the Crusaders.

Marple Newtown 6, Coatesville 2 >> Shannon McCarthy and Becca Ritchie tallied two goals each to pace the Tigers (2-1). Goalie Mackenzie Holden came up big with five saves.