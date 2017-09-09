Coatesville takes out its frustration on Reading in runaway win

CALN >> Friday night was exactly what Coatesville needed.

After suffering a heartbreaking loss last week to Cumberland Valley, the Red Raiders, the No. 8 team in Pa. Prep Live’s Top 20, needed a big win to get that good feeling back heading into Ches-Mont National division play next week.

Coatesville (2-1) got all that and more as it completely dominated Reading, 48-15, in a very impressive nonleague win.

Coatesville racked up 496 yards of total offense, and got five rushing touchdowns from junior Aaron Young as they pounded the Red Knights (0-2) to the tune of 315 rushing yards and 496 yards of total offense.

The Coatesville defense, led by the three sacks by Alex Raimondo, stifled the Red Knights triple option attack.

“We really wanted to come out and play well after last week,” Raimondo said. “We started out a little slow on defense but we picked things up and turned up the pressure on them.”

Coatesville took the opening kickoff and only took four plays, the last being a 27-yard touchdown run up the middle for an early 7-0 lead. But, Reading came right back as Thomas Perez made a few nifty moves and danced his way 60 yards to score and tie the game at 7-7.

But, the night belonged to Coatesville as the Red Raiders scored the next 35 points of the half as Aaron Young, who scored five times and rushed for 187 yards on just 14 carries, tortured the Red Knights behind a fired up Coatesville offensive line. With the score 14-7, Dapree Bryant took a pretty 28-yard pass from quarterback Ricky Ortega down to the Reading 4 yard line and one play later, Young drove into the end zone for a 21-7 lead. Bryant was wide open three minutes later for a 26-yard touchdown reception which came three plays after a critical Reading fumble.

Young piled on three more rushing touchdowns, including a electrifying 83-yard jaunt and Reading was down 42-7 at halftime putting the mercy rule into effect for the entire second half. Young and Ortega both looked like the stars they are supposed to be as the Red knights defense looked powerless to stop the pair. Ortega completed 11 of 17 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown, all in the first half. The sophomore quarterback also rushed for 96 yards on just nine carries, including a touchdown.

“We gave the ball to Aaron a little more tonight because we saw some things on their line we could take advantage of,” Ricky Ortega said. “And our offensive line was great tonight. They are really coming on. As far as last week, we watched film on Monday and then we put that game out of our minds and focused on playing Coatesville football.”

Reading took the second half kickoff and had the ball for over seven minutes but could not score and with the Coatesville regular unit still in the game, the Red Raiders drove the ball 59 yards on just five plays with Young taking the ball for the last four yards for a 48-7 Coatesville lead. Red Raider boss Matt Ortega cleared his bench for the entire fourth period.

“Our offensive line is starting to come together,” Matt Ortega said. “Coach (Mick) Bonner came over from Ridley and he is such a hard worker and the kids respond to him and Alex Raimondo is the total package. He is a great wrestler, great in the classroom and he is just so unselfish. He is a leader out there and we are lucky to have him.”