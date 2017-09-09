Boyle blanks O’Hara as Episcopal Academy wins

Bridget Boyle stood tall in goal with five saves as Episcopal Academy blanked Cardinal O’Hara, 3-0, in nonleague field hockey action Friday.

Melanie Lim, Maddie Rehak and Oliva Tuma scored a goal apiece.

Strath Haven 9, Interboro 3 >> Katie Capalbo had a big game for the Panthers (2-1-1) with two goals and three assists. Olivia Fender scored twice, and Emily Raech added one goal and two assists.

Bri Mathis tallied twice and Ro Murphy handed out two assists for the Bucs.

Agnes Irwin 1, Bishop Shanahan 0 >> Alex Conway converted a pass from Emma Macaione with 15 seconds left. The defense, led by Julie Justi and Ciaran Scott and goalie Paige DiLullo (five saves), took care of the rest.

Rustin 3, Garnet Valley 0 >> Shannon Drakeley tallied twice for the Golden Knights. Caroline Carruthers and Lauren Weaver were strong on defense for the Jaguars.

Penncrest 2, Academy Park 0 >> Cailee Bates and Sadie King took care of the offense with one goal each. Audrey Bassett stopped three shots for the shutout. Taylor Zane made nine saves in goal for the Knights.

In the Bicentennial League:

Lower Moreland 7, Delco Christian 0 >> Goalie Rachel Yeung had 20 saves for the Knights. Jamie Mayer paced the Lions with three goals and one assist.