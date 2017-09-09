Behind freshman Szipszky, Sacred Heart tennis finds a way

Sacred Heart’s Natasha Szipszky will remember the first win of her varsity tennis career for a long time.

The freshman pulled out a 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory over Abigail Coachi at third singles to help Sacred Heart to a 3-2 triumph over Gwynedd Mercy Academy in girls Catholic Academies League tennis action Friday.

Caroline Lewers also needed three sets to win at second singles for the Lions. Lindsey Dowd and Mary Dooner won, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3, at third doubles to seal the victory.

In the Central League:

Strath Haven 4, Lower Merion 3 >> Megan Kidd and Emma Lee scored straight-set wins at first and second singles to power the Panthers.

Elsewhere in the Central League:

Marple Newtown 6, Springfield 1 >> Eva Fay, Emily Soe and Alicia Kim swept the singles in straight sets to pace the Tigers. Kelly Remy and Marissa Pena scored a 6-4, 7-5 victory at third doubles for Springfield.

Ridley 4, Penncrest 3 >> Alexandra Billborough and Emily La, Chrissy McCool and Sam Baldino, and Jen Ropski and Marissa Kennedy swept the final three doubles matches to lead the Green Raiders.

Harriton 7, Garnet Valley 0 >> The defending state champion Rams won all but one game in singles and six in doubles.

In the Catholic League:

Cardinal O’Hara 5, St. Hubert 0 >> Anna Marie Degnan, Caroline Lynch and Jessica Dougherty swept the singles without losing a game to keep the Lions (5-0, 2-0) undefeated.

Upper Darby 4, Haverford 3 >> First and second singles were the matches of the day. Leah Robben pulled out a 7-6 (8-6), 6-0 win over Braya Page at first singles for the Fords. Emily Gian of Upper Darby topped Chloe Arias, 7-5, 7-6 (7-6), at second singles.

In the Del Val League:

Penn Wood 4, Chichester 1 >> Txchele Ortiz bounced back from a loss in the first set for a 1-6, 6-1, 6-1 victory at first singles for the Patriots. Montunrayo Agbeye and Kasani Amore also pulled out a tough win with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 triumph at first doubles.