Attacking trio leads Academy Park to sweep of Chichester

Thyligah Lockman, Taylor Eiserman and Sarai Threadgill powered Academy Park to a 3-0 Del Val League victory over Chichester.

Lockman had nine kills and eight blocks in the tight 25-20, 25-23, 26-24 win. Eiserman added five kills and two aces, while Threadgill finished with four kills and three blocks.

Ridley 3, Agnes Irwin 0 >> Angela April collected nine kills, 19 digs and two blocks in a 25-20, 25-22, 25-8 victory for the Green Raiders. Jackie Kelly (27 assists, three digs), Melanin June (18 digs) and Maria Brown (nine kills) also came up big for Ridley.

Garnet Valley 3, Downingtown West 0 >> Erin Patterson (12 kills) and Emma Rokosky (10 kills, five aces) were strong at the net for the defending PIAA champion Jaguars. Rachel Cain set the offense in motion with 31 assists. She also had three aces. Amber Goldberg paced the defense with 15 digs.

Sun Valley 3, Springfield 0 >> Hannah Vickers collected 14 kills and 21 assists to power the Vanguards (3-1). Kristine Guenther had 22 assists and seven service aces, while Rachel DiCarlo recorded 13 digs.

Strath Haven 3, Bishop Shanahan 0 >> Emma Golato collected 10 assists and four digs as the Panthers topped the Eagles, 25-10, 25-16, 25-16. Gabby McGinn (six kills, 11 digs), Mayowa Songonuga (four kills), Gretchen Clauss (one kill, three blocks) and Hailey Blum (three aces) also were instrumental in the victory.

In nonleague action:

Episcopal Academy 6, Friends Central 1 >> Ashley Kennedy and Bella Calastri set the tone with 6-0, 6-2 and 6-0, 6-0 wins at first and second singles, respectively. The Churchwomen swept the doubles in straight sets.