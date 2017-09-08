Vickers does it all for Sun Valley

Hannah Vickers posted four kills, seven assists and 10 digs while teammate Olivia Nickerson added five kills, two aces and eight digs as Sun Valley opened Ches-Mont League play with a 3-0 victory over Octorara, 3-0.

Rachel DiCarlo’s 18 digs led the defensive effort in the 26-24, 25-19, 25-19 win.

In the Catholic Academies League:

Mount St. Joseph 3, Sacred Heart 0 >> Jaycee Webster recorded 11 kills for the Lions. Juliana Michniak added 10 kills.

In nonleague action:

Bonner & Prendergast 3, Upper Darby 0 >> The Pandas won the individual games 25-23, 25-6 and 25-14. No details were reported for this game.

Cardinal O’Hara 3, Springfield 0 >> Lauren Garvey had 10 kills, two aces and five digs, Breanna Hickey had eight kills, two aces and eight digs in the 25-13, 25-17, 25-22 victory. Siobhan Boylan had six kills for the Lions (2-0).

Academy of Notre Dame 3, Marple Newtown 0 >> Riley Shaak was strong at the net with eight kills and 10 blocks. Maddie Donaphon paced the defense with 12 digs and Emma Jardine added 12 assists in a 25-10, 25-16, 25-10 victory for the Irish (3-0).

Outside hitter Katie Nunan and defensive specialist Jenna Cooper played well for the Tigers, who defeated Harriton, 3-2, Wednesday.