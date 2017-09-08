Smith’s 36 lift Strath Haven over Penncrest

Kevin Smith shot a team-low 36 and Ben Newtown carded a 42 to lead Strath Haven past Penncrest, 214-247, in the Central League.

The other top scorers for the Panthers were Dave Merz (44), Nick Cardow (44) and Alex Lombard (48). Penncrest was led by Steve Fuessinger, who shot a 46, and Cory Anderson who had a 48.

In the Del-Val League:

Glen Mills 295, Chichester 308 >> Jaden Lewis shot a 52 and Victor Morales had a 54 to pace the Battling Bulls.

Chichester had two players shoot in the 50s: Corey Kan had 51 and Alec Lindley had a 56 for the Eagles.

In the Catholic League:

Cardinal O’Hara 236, St. Hubert 392 >> Joseph Taggart had a birdie on the first hole and finished a career-tying best 1-under par 34. Tom Carroll and Luke Pastore both shot 39 each while Michael Larkin shot a 40 for the Lions (6-3).