Merion Mercy volleyball team earns third straight win

The Merion Mercy Academy volleyball team (3-0) defeated Nazareth, 3-0, Thursday, posting scores of 25-4, 25-3, 25-10. The Golden Bears were led by Alex Pizzi (24 assists, 12 aces), Sophie Kennedy (seven kills, two blocks), Francesca Tronieri (four kills), Annie Butler (seven kills, one ace) and Jordyn Young (10 digs, eight aces).

