The Merion Mercy Academy tennis team (4-1, 3-1) defeated Villa Maria Academy, 4-1, Thursday, winning all its matches except second doubles. At first singles, Chloe Abramowitz defeated Victoria Cervantes 6-1, 6-1; at second singles, Nina Dzidic defeated Cecilia Logan 6-2, 6-3; at third singles, Emma Davis defeated Emma Pinola 7-6 (7-1), 6-7 (2-7), 10-6; at first doubles, Maddie Urbano and Sumin Walker defeated Alycía Pecoaro and Audrey Caniglia 7-6 (7-1), 6-4; and at second doubles, Villa Maria’s Mia O’Connell and Kathy Logan defeated Zoe Brennan and Madison Wang 6-1, 7-5.
Fall Sports
Merion Mercy Academy tennis team downs Villa Maria
