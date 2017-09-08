Maggie Forbes strikes three times for Strath Haven

Maggie Forbes tallied three unassisted goals including two in a two-minute span early in the first half to power Strath Haven to a 4-1 Central League victory over Ridley.

Forbes scored in the 10th, 12th and 70th minutes to stake the Panthers to a 3-0 lead. After Rachel Smith got the Green Raiders on the board in the 71st minute, Elisa Kruse converted a pass from Grace Forbes to close out the scoring first the Panters (2-1, 1-0).

Also in the Central League:

Penncrest 3, Garnet Valley 0 >> Corryn Gamber had a pair of goals, Katie Sparling added one and goalie Bryn McLaughlin stopped three shots for her second shutout for the Lions (2-0, 1-0) .

Lauren Dorf had two saves for the Jaguars.

Conestoga 3, Springfield 1 >> Erin Cutcliff netted the only goal for the Cougars (1-1) off an assist from Mary Flaherty and Molly Ryan made seven saves in goal.

Harriton 6, Marple Newtown 0 >> Elle Sweard collected two goals and one assist for the Rams. Grace Copeland also scored twice and Nikki Handel added one goal and two assists.

In the Ches-Mont League:

Sun Valley 3, Octorara 0 >> Casey Purfield recorded two goals, Samantha Bowen scored once and goalie Amy Parker posted the shutout with two saves.

In nonleague action:

Christian Academy 5, Pilgrim Academy 1 >> Grace Gormley had two goals and two assists while Lindsay Haseltine added two goals and one assist to pace the Crusaders to victory in their season opener.

Hannah Sareyka added a goal and assist, and Dayla Fuselli made five saves.