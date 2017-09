The Lower Merion boys’ soccer team improved to 3-0 with a 1-0 win against Haverford High School Thursday.

The lone goal was scored with 15 minutes left in the game. Senior Max Shapiro slipped the ball through to Wyatt Joseph, who was able to take a scoring shot past the Haverford goalie.

Lower Merion goalie Sebastian Connelly had six saves to complete the shutout, and made a huge save in the final minutes to ensure the 1-0 victory.

The Aces (3-0, 1-0) next game is at Penn Wood Saturday.