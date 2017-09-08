Knapp, Kent pace balanced Haverford attack

Five different players recorded a goal including Kelsy Knapp and Ellie Kent with two apiece as Haverford upended Lower Merion, 7-2 in the Central League game.

Knapp and Kent also added an assist each while Caroline Boornazian, Maggie Murphy and Jane Zarella all scored a goal each for the Fords in the win.

Also in the Central League:

Radnor 6, Upper Darby 0 >> Page Lowry notched two goals, while Genevieve Mehra, Olivia Shea, Grayson Begier and Cassidy Kearns tallied one goal each for the Raiders. Phoebe Proctor and Rory Harper combined for two saves and the shutout.

Upper Darby goalie Mariama Keita made 24 saves.

Garnet Valley 2, Penncrest 2 >> Cailee Bates started off the scoring for the Jaguars (2-0-1, 0-0-1) 1:04 into the game and Emerson Smith eventually made it 2-0 later in the second half.

The Lions rallied behind Jess Concannon and Ciara Burke, who scored the game-tying goal with 3:30 left to play. In net, Lions goalie Audrey Bassett had seven saves while Jaguars goalie made six stops.

Conestoga 6, Springfield 0 >> The Cougars trailed 1-0 at halftime before the Pioneers broke the game open in the second half.

Charlotte DeVries scored twice in the second half for Conestoga.

In Philadelphia Catholic League:

Bonner & Prendergast 6, Little Flower 0 >> Carly Brosious, Maeve Finnegan, Brennagh Shields, Katie Caruso, Meghan Sullivan and Daly Ewing scored one goal each for the Pandas. Goalie Chelsea Rafferty made five saves in the first half and Isabella Maiaci took over in the second for Bonner & Prendergast (1-1).