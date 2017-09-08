Kidd & Lee show powers Strath Haven

Megan Kidd and Emma Lee won the first two singles matches in straight sets to lead Strath Haven over Marple Newtown, 7-0 in a Central League match. In the doubles matches, the tandems of Greta Rohrer and Lillian Steinke, and Greta Heihle and Enakshi Deb also won in straight sets.

Elsewhere in the Central League:

Lower Merion 7, Upper Darby 0 >> Cecilia Denis got things started winning the No. 1 singles match, 6-1, 6-1, and the doubles tandem of Karen Ung and Paula Gongor won by the same score in the No. 4 doubles match to complete a solid outing for the Aces.

The Royals were led by Emily Gian, who won four games in the first set and three in the second set of the No. 3 singles match.

Garnet Valley 7, Haverford 0 >> Jadan Law, Khloe Thibeaud and Sophia Smith won their respective singles matches, 6-1, 6-1. Torie Husain and Jordan Grace won by the same score in the No. 1 doubles match.

Christine O’Halloran and Charlotte Hamburg performed well for the Fords in the No. 3 doubles match, winning five games.

Radnor 7, Ridley 0 >> The Raiders cruised to victory behind straight set wins from Kanon Ciarrocchi, Lucy Hederick and Bridget Dougherty in the singles. Alexandra Moyher and Ester Paik put things away in the No. 4 doubles match winning 6-1, 6-1.

Penncrest 5, Springfield 2 >> Sarah Chung won the first set in the No. 1 singles match, 6-1 then pulled out a tough 7-6 tiebreaker in the second set. Ruth Johns won the No. 3 match in straight sets to get the Lions off and running.

The Cougars got hot late as the doubles tandems of Marissa Pena and Kelly Remy (6-3, 6-1), and Jenna Vince and Elizabeth Turner (6-0, 6-0) each came away with victories.

In the Del-Val League:

Academy Park 4, Penn Wood 1 >> Rajah Azor finished off a difficult No. 1 singles match, winning 6-3, 3-6, 6-1. Camille Berskine pulled out a tough 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 at third singles for the Knights (2-1, 1-0).

Martinique Shaw and Alanis Williams provided a bright spot for the Patriots with a 6-4, 7-5 win at second doubles.

In the Bicentennial League:

Calvary Christian 4, Delco Christian 1 >> Lizzy Matthews and Daphne Neal were the victors in the No. 1 doubles match for the Knights, 6-3, 6-1.

In the Ches-Mont League:

Downingtown East 7, Sun Valley 0 >> Maddy Koons came away with three games in the No. 2 singles match for the Vanguards.

In the Catholic Academies League:

Villa Joseph Marie 5, Sacred Heart 0 >> Marcella Marino battled in the No. 1 singles match before falling, 6-4, 6-3. Katya Kopach and Camryn Wood claimed four games in the No. 1 doubles match for Sacred Heart.

In nonleague action:

Agnes Irwin 4, Germantown Friends 3 >> Sophie Yass and Cate Costin pulled out a 6-1, 7-5 victory at third doubles to help the Owls sweep the pairs competition. Carol Li and Camila Gowen were 6-0, 6-0 winners at fourth doubles.

Shipley 5, Jack M. Barrack Hebrew 0 >> Hannah Parish fell 6-2 in the first set of the No. 3 singles match but was able to battle back before dropping the second, 7-5 for Barrack Hebrew.