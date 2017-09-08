Harriton field hockey team blanks Marple to improve to 2-0

The Harriton field hockey squad (2-0) defeated Marple Newtown, 6-0, Thursday, getting two goals from juniors Elle Seward and Grace Copeland and single goals from freshman Sydney Odiorne and Nikki Handel. Seward, Meg Willcox and Amelia Coursen each dished out an assist, and Handel had two. Harriton goalie Maddie Daugherty recorded four saves.

Seward and Odiorne each scored a goal on corner plays during the first half with help from Handel and Coursen for a 2-0 Rams lead at halftime. In the second half, Seward scored her second goal of the game (assisted by Handel) and assisted one of two goals scored by Copeland. Handel tipped in a shot from Willcox to end the game 6-0. Harriton defenders Molly McDonough, Kat Berberian and Ashton Odiorne limited Marple’s scoring opportunities.