Harper comes up big in goal for Bonner & Prendergast

When he isn’t logging miles for the Monsignor Bonner & Archbishop Prendergast boys cross country team, senior Anthony Harper can be found defending the net for the boys soccer squad.

Harper was at his best Thursday as the Friars opened Catholic League boys soccer action with a 3-0 victory over Lansdale Catholic.

Harper made 11 saves to post the shutout. Kaito Kitazawa paced the offense with two goals. Danny Miller added a late goal for the Friars (3-0).

In the Central League:

Garnet Valley 3, Penncrest 1 >> The Jaguars received goals from Andrew Wier, off an assist from Max Marini, John Berry, assisted by Michael Buchy, and Derek Ung. Goalies Tyler Davis and Matt Ippolito made two saves each.

Kevin Mills scored the lone goal for the Lions (1-2, 0-1) off an assist Colby Schynder, and goalie Justin Potts had 10 saves.

Radnor 4, Upper Darby 0 >> Ryan Peter tallied two goals and an assist, and Ben Verbofsky added one goal and one assist for the Red Raiders (1-1-1). Joe Purcell rounded out the goal scorers. Jack Dooley, and Phil Gilbert chipped in with one assist each.

Strath Haven 6, Ridley 1 >> Nate Perrins collected two goals and two assists to help the Panthers bounce back from a 4-2 loss to Chestnut Hill Academy Wednesday. Luke Mutz, Emmet Young, Gavin Birch and Jake Zweier also scored for Strath Haven.

Joy Baysah scored in the first half for Ridley.

In the Bicentennial League:

Christian Academy 2, Delco Christian 1 >> Jess Brittain scored twice, once in the 47th minute and again on a penalty kick in the 61st minute, to seal the victory for the Crusaders.

Dante Felice had a goal for the Knights.