Tori Alexander leads Spring-Ford girls tennis past Methacton

Spring-Ford 4, Methacton 3 >> The Rams edged the Warriors in a matchup of PAC contenders by getting straight-set wins from No. 1 singles player Tori Alexander and the doubles teams of Bianca Caresosa/Riley Burke, Pranavi Chamarti/MaryKate Mullarkey and Maddy Morris/Lauren Ostermann.

Phoenixville 4, Perkiomen Valley 3 >> The Phantoms picked up a PAC win against the Vikings while benefitting from a pair of singles wins.

Mile Archer posted a 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 win at second singles while Gina Brown won 6-1, 6-3 at third singles. The doubles pairs of Alex Rieg/Susan Duncan and Ashlyn Duda/Megan O’Neill posted wins at first and second doubles, respectively.

Owen J. Roberts 7, Pottsgrove 0 >> Elaina Lee’s 6-0, 6-0 win at first singles set the tone for the Wildcats’ PAC win over the Falcons.

Jacey Caplan posted a 6-1, 6-1 decision at second singles while Chloe Doyle posted a 6-0, 6-0 win. Visiah Pandey/Erica Gratton won their first doubles match 6-1, 6-0.

Boyertown 4, Pottstown 1 >> Gianna Epps accounted for the Trojans’ lone win — a 6-2, 6-3 decision at first singles — en route to a PAC loss against the Bears.

Jillian Leary/Samira Weckmueller posted a 6-0, 6-0 win at first doubles while Julianna Glasher/Natalie Weller followed with a 6-0, 6-0 sweep at second doubles.

Upper Perkiomen 7, Norristown 0 >> Maddy Gochnauer’s 6-0, 6-0 win at first singles set the tone for the Tribe’s PAC win over the Eagles.

Olivia Dick and Gail Kooser posted a 6-0, 6-0 win at first singles.