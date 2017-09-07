Spina leads Pope John Paul II past Phoenixville

J.T. Spina fired a 3-over 39 to lead the Pope John Paul II boys golf team to a Pioneer Athletic Conference win over Phoenixville, 260-261, on Thursday afternoon at Pickering Valley.

David Antoniuk shot a 43 while Courtney Caiola and Greg Hiriak finished up at 44 for PJP. Mitchell Schwartz paced Phoenixville with a 41 while J.T. Sinnot followed with a 42.

Owen J. Roberts 205, Perkiomen Valley 228 >> Ward McHenry fired a two-over 38 to pace the Wildcats past the Vikings at Raven’s Claw Golf Club (Par 36).

Ryan Glenn followed with a 39 while Frank Guinan (41), Nick Massa (42) and Conrad Benford (45) rounded out the OJR scorecard. Gabe Yackanicz shot a team-best 43 for Perk Valley.