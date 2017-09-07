Roman Catholic steamrolls over Conwell-Egan boys soccer

FAIRLESS HILLS – Coming off a 5-0 loss to Suburban One League rival William Tennent on Tuesday, visiting Roman Catholic was looking to right the ship in Thursday’s league opener with Philadelphia Catholic League (PCL) rival Conwell-Egan.

The Cahillites did all that and more, outpacing the Eagles, 7-0 on their way to their first shutout win of the season.

PCL finalists last year and league champions in 2015, Roman was sparked by a pair of goals by senior Jared Fielding, who staked his team to an early 2-0 lead on a goal scored off a feed by sophomore Sebastion Gonzalez in the fourth minute and another tallied off a feed from junior Jared Dillon –who also scored a goal of his own with four minutes left in the first half – in the 28th minute.

The Cahillites – who scored three times in the last six minutes of the first half – also got goals before the intermission from junior Eric Williams and senior Nate Lindner to go into the half, up 5-0.

After the break, sophomore Kevin Davis scored from the left side flat off a feed from Williams and sophomore Josh Phillips scored on a header off a corner kick from Davis.

RC sophomores Kevin Tobin (first half) and John Nelson combined on the shutout for Roman. Junior Josh Anderson – a first-year varsity keeper for the Eagles – stood tall in goal with nine saves for Conwell-Egan.

With the win, the Cahillites push to 2-1, 1-0 in the Catholic League. The Eagles fall to 1-2, overall, 0-1 in the PCL.

From here, Egan travels to Truman on Saturday, Sept. 9 then Glen Mills Monday, Sept. 11. The Eagles’ next league test is Tuesday, Sept. 12 at home vs. Bonner-Prendergast.

Roman Catholic 7, Conwell-Egan 0

(Sept. 7 at Conwell-Egan)

ROMAN (2-1) 5 2 – 7

CEC (1-2) 1 1 – 2

GOALS: RC — Jared Fielding 2, Jared Dillon, Eric Williams, Nate Lindner, Kevin Davis, Josh Phillips; CE — none.

ASSISTS: RC — Sebastion Gonzalez, Dillon, Kieran Donnelly 2, Williams, Davis; CE — none.

SHOTS: RC — 16, CE — 2.

SAVES: Kevin Tobin (RC) 1, John Nelson (RC) 1; Josh Anderson (CE) 9.