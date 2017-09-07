Reporter-Times Herald Area Week 3 Preview Capsules

Central Bucks East

at Methacton

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at Phoenixville High

Records: The Patriots are 0-2 overall and 0-0 in the SOL Continental; the Warriors are 0-2 overall and 0-0 in the PAC Division 1.

Last Week: East lost to Hatboro-Horsham 21-17. Methacton was shut out for the second week in a row, 56-0 by Pottsgrove.

Last Meeting: The Pats won 42-6 over the Warriors.

Players to Watch: Evan O’Donnell had a solid game last week for the Pats, completing 10 of 14 passes for 172 yards with one touchdown and one interception. The Warrior offense looks to get untracked, with fullback Gary Knox supplying some tough running.

Prediction: CB East 28, Methacton 7

Norristown at PW

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at PW

Records: The Eagles are 0-2 overall and 0-0 in the PAC Division 1; the Colonials are 0-2 overall and 0-0 in the SOL American.

Last Week: Norristown was blanked 34-0 by Interboro. PW lost 30-0 to Abington.

Last Meeting: The Colonials romped 26-8 over the Eagles.

Players to Watch: Kirk Wilson did some productive running for the Eagles last week and could supply a boost. Dontae Wilson provides a spark in the return game for PW.

Prediction: PW 21, Norristown 12

Perkiomen Valley

at Pennridge

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at Helman Field, Pennridge

Records: The Vikings are 2-0 overall and 0-0 in the PAC Division 1; the Rams are 1-1 overall and 0-0 in the SOL Continental.

Where they’re ranked: Perk Valley is No. 7 in this week’s Pa. Prep Live Top 20; Pennridge is No. 14.

Last Week: The Vikings kept rolling with a 31-9 win over Upper Dublin. The Rams had a 23-14 setback to Neshaminy.

Last Meeting: The Vikings won a high-scoring affair, 38-20 over the Rams.

Players to Watch: Cole Peterlin comes into this one red hot for PV, having thrown for 166 yards and two scores last week. Josh Pinkney has great breakaway speed in the running game for the Rams.

Prediction: Perk Valley 24, Pennridge 21

Pope John Paul II

at Chichester

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at Chichester

Records: The Golden Panthers are 2-0 overall and 0-0 in the PAC Division II; the Eagles are 2-0 overall and 0-0 in the Delaware Valley League.

Last Week: PJP continued its strong start with a 34-0 win over Sun Valley. Chichester stayed perfect with a 20-12 victory over Kennett.

Last Meeting: The Eagles doubled up on the Golden Panthers, 30-15.

Players to Watch: Ricky Bearden is a force for PJP, as a pass catcher and pass defender. Fullback Kevin Wessels can turn decent holes into huge gains for Chichester.

Prediction: Pope John Paul II 27, Chichester 17

Wilson-West Lawn

at Spring-Ford

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at Spring-Ford

Records: The Bulldogs are 0-1 overall and 0-0 in Lancaster-Lebanon Section 1; the Rams are 1-1 overall and 0-0 in the PAC Division 1.

Last Week: Wilson lost 21-14 to Governor Mifflin. Spring-Ford won 28-20 over Chester.

Last Meeting: The Bulldogs won a thriller, 41-40 over the Rams.

Players to Watch: Quarterback Connor Uhrig makes plays for the Bulldogs. Justin DeFrancesco rushed for over 100 yards last week for the Rams.

Prediction: Spring-Ford 26, Wilson 21

Sun Valley

at Upper Merion

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at Upper Merion

Records: The Vanguards are 1-1 overall and 0-0 in the Ches-Mont American; the Vikings are 0-2 overall and 0-0 in the PAC Division 2.

Last Week: Sun Valley was shut out 34-0 by PJP. Upper Merion lost 24-6 to MLK.

Last Meeting: The Vanguards got by the Vikings, 32-22.

Players to Watch: Quarterback Anthony Ellis gives the Vanguards a dependable arm. Tyrese Leach is a quick, agile runner for the Vikings.

Prediction: Sun Valley 19, Upper Merion 14

Quakertown

at Central Bucks West

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at War Memorial Field, CB West

Records: The Panthers are 2-0 overall and 0-0 in the SOL American; the Bucks are 2-0 overall and 0-0 in the SOL Continental.

Last Week: Quakertown’s defense came up big again, winning 16-13 over Souderton Area in the 309 Bowl. CB West also stayed unbeaten, 19-14 over Council Rock South.

Last Meeting: The Bucks held on for a 21-12 victory over the Panthers.

Players to Watch: Christian Patrick did some tough running last week for the Panthers and is difficult to bring down. Jake Reichwein has a nose for the end zone in the Buck ground attack.

Prediction: Quakertown 21, CB West 20

North Penn

at Pennsbury

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at Falcon Field, Pennsbury

On the Air: The game will be broadcast live on the radio on 1440 AM and live online at wnpv1440.com.

Records: The Knights are 0-2 overall and 0-0 in the SOL Continental; the Falcons are 2-0 overall and 0-0 in the SOL National.

Where they’re ranked: North Penn is No. 11 in this week’s Pa. Prep Live Top 20; Pennsbury is No. 13.

Last Week: The Knights lost a shootout to Downingtown East, 61-44. The Falcons got a 41-28 win over Penn Wood.

Last Meeting: The Knights shut out the Falcons 38-0.

Players to Watch: Wide receiver Justis Henley has been tough to stop — last week he caught 11 passes for 201 yards for the Knights. Quarterback Zach Demarchis gives the Falcons an added dimension on offense.

Prediction: North Penn 28, Pennsbury 21

Hatboro-Horsham

at Souderton Area

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at Souderton

Records: The Hatters are 1-1 overall and 0-0 in the SOL American; Big Red is 1-1 overall and 0-0 in the SOL Continental.

Last Week: Hatboro-Horsham won 21-17 over CB East. Souderton lost a close one in the 309 Bowl, 16-13 to Quakertown.

Last Meeting: Big Red cranked out a 42-27 victory over the Hatters.

Players to Watch: Anthony Kwiatanowski is a threat as both a runner and pass catcher for the Hatters. Big Red’s Jeremy Tammaro has been breaking free for big runs in Souderton’s Wing-T.

Prediction: Souderton Area 27, Hatboro-Horsham 20

Upper Dublin

at Lansdale Catholic

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at Wissahickon

Records: The Cardinals are 0-1 overall and 0-0 in the SOL American; the Crusaders are 0-1 overall and 0-0 in the Philadelphia Catholic League Blue Division.

Last Week: Upper Dublin lost its opener, 31-9 to Perk Valley. LC also lost its first game, 20-6 to Penn Charter.

Last Meeting: The two teams did not play in 2016.

Players to Watch: The Cardinals have a tremendous runner in Malik Bootman. The Crusaders counter with running back Matt Casee, who doesn’t go down easy.

Prediction: Upper Dublin 21, Lansdale Catholic 16

Wissahickon

at Pottsville

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at Pottsville

Records: The Trojans are 2-0 overall and 0-0 in the SOL American; the Crimson Tide is 1-1 overall and 0-0 in the Schuylkill League Division 1.

Last Week: The Trojans clamped down for a 13-7 win over Central. Pottsville got to .500 with a 26-7 win over Muhlenberg.

Last Meeting: The Trojans rolled 35-13 over the Trojans.

Players to Watch: Running back Antaun Lloyd is coming off a monster performance for the Trojans. Cody Searfoss bolsters the Pottsville secondary.

Prediction: Pottsville 20, Wissahickon 15

Archbishop Wood

at Bergen Catholic

Time/Place: Saturday, 2:30 p.m., at Bergen Catholic (N.J.)

Records: The Vikings are 1-1 overall and 0-0 in the PCL Red Division; the Crusaders are 1-0 overall and 0-0 in the Big North Conference.

Where they’re ranked: Wood is No. 2 in this week’s Pa. Prep Live Top 20.

Last Week: The Vikings lost 34-14 to New Jersey power Paramus Catholic. Bergen Catholic won its opener, 48-27 over DePaul Catholic.

Last Meeting: The Vikings fell 34-16 to the Crusaders.

Players to Watch: Nasir Peoples is a dynamic runner for the Vikings. Johnny Langan threw five touchdown passes and was on the receiving end of another last week for the Crusaders.

Prediction: Bergen Catholic 24, Wood 16

Malvern Prep

at La Salle

Time/Place: Saturday, 7 p.m., at Plymouth-Whitemarsh

Records: The Friars are 1-0 overall and 0-0 in the Inter-AC; the Explorers are 1-1 overall and 0-0 in the PCL Red Division.

Where they’re ranked: La Salle is No. 4 in this week’s Pa. Prep Live Top 20.

Last Week: Malvern Prep was impressive in a 27-7 win over St. Augustine Prep. La Salle lost 21-9 to McDonough (Md).

Last Meeting: The Explorers were on the wrong end of a 21-12 decision to the Friars.

Players to Watch: Ryan Iacone is a deep threat for the Friars. La Salle’s Manny Quiles gives the running game plenty of punch.

Prediction: La Salle 17, Malvern Prep 14

Father Judge

at Germantown Acad.

Time/Place: Saturday, 1:30 p.m., at Germantown Academy

Records: The Crusaders are 1-1 overall and 0-0 in the PCL Red Division; the Patriots are 0-1 overall and 0-0 in the Inter-AC.

Last Week: Father Judge victored 27-14 over Chestnut Hill Academy. GA fell 31-7 to Simon Gratz.

Last Meeting: The Crusaders were 35-14 winners over the Pats.

Players to Watch: Quarterback Shane Dooley had the passing attack cranked up last week for Judge. Patriots QB Colton Niedzielski aims to get the GA offense rolling this week.

Prediction: Germantown Academy 35, Father Judge 28