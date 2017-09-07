Pecko braves the rain as Ridley wins on the links

In wet conditions at Springfield Country Club, Ethan Pecko was the low man with a 9-over, 45 as Ridley upended Sun Valley, 240-264.

Patrick Farrell came in one stroke behind Pecko with Mike Wallen, 48, also finishing in the 40’s. Danny Komorowski was the low man for the Vanguards with a 50.

In the Central League:

Haverford sweeps Jags, Royals >> Holden Ungvary led a trio of scorers in the 30s as Haverford covered the Concord Country Club course in 194 strokes to best Garnet Valley (207) and Upper Darby (232).

Ungvary carded a two-over 37. He was followed by Emmett Fox with a 38 and John Murray at 39. Riley Quartermain chipped in a 40, and Andre Damico rounded out a strong Fords quintet at 41.

Jake Sokalsky and Kunal Gupta tallied 40s for Garnet Valley, with Sean Kelly adding a 41. Connor McCabe’s 41 paced Upper Darby.