Notre Dame sees lead slip away in opening tie

Three goals put Notre Dame in front of Mount St. Joe’s in the second half, but the Irish had to settle for a 3-3 tie in their season debut.

Notre Dame dominated play, outshooting Mount St. Joe’s 19-9. Tina D’Anjolell scored twice for the Irish after Mia Leonhardt opened the scoring.

In the Catholic League:

Archbishop Carroll 10, Conwell Egan 0>> Sydney D’Orsogna led the Patriots’ high-powered offense with four goals as the Patriots ran out to a 6-0 lead at half. Katie Labella contributed three goals, while Maeve Riehman chipped in two.

Cardinal O’Hara 8, Bishop McDevitt 0>> Six Lions found the back of the net as O’Hara used a balanced offense. Grace Hussey scored twice, as did Bunny Ripp.

In the Bicentennial League:

Jenkintown 8, Delco Christian 0>> Merritt Campbell and Rachel Yeung combined for five saves as Delco Christian (0-2, 0-2) is still seeking its first win.