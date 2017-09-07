Matey’s brace leads Archbishop Carroll to win

Rachel Matey headed home a corner from Paige Mastripolito with 20 minutes left to give Archbishop Carroll a 3-2 Catholic League win over Hallahan.

The game-winner was Matey’s second goal of the match. Lauren Nigro opened the scoring for the Patriots in their opener. Lara Ramirez assisted on Nigro’s marker and Matey’s first goal. Defenders Claire Boylan and Divonne Franklin kept the Hallahan attack at bay late.

Also in the Catholic League:

Cardinal O’Hara 2, Little Flower 1>> The Lions scored twice in the final six minutes to steal a home victory. Constant pressure from the O’Hara attack set up a Maura Hendrixson free kick in the 74th that she rifled into the top corner from outside the 18-yard-box.

Julia Stellabotte completed the comeback just three minutes later.

In nonleague play:

Germantown Academy 2, Strath Haven 1>> The Panthers (1-1) fell behind 2-0 and could only pull one back on the road through Grace Forbes in the 64th minute. Carly Perlman made four saves.