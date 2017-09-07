Higgins, McCarthy keeps Episcopal Academy unbeaten

Spencer Higgins scored a goal and an assist, and Declan McCarthy added a pair of helpers as Episcopal Academy downed Archbishop Carroll, 3-0, in a nonleague contest Wednesday.

Nick Wallick and Jack Pacera tucked away the other goals for the Churchmen (4-0).

Jake Langley made 11 saves for Carroll.

In other nonleague action:

Haverford School 2, Shipley 0 >> Nick Pippis and Will Micheletti registered goals on either side of halftime, and Will Baltrus posted the shutout with two saves for the Fords (2-1-1).

Oxford 4, Academy Park 2 >> Lansana Doumboyua set up a Bastien Pigeot tally in the second half, and the Knights benefitted from an own goal, but they dropped the decision.

Delco Christian 9, Glen Mills 1 >> Austin Lopez netted for the Battlin’ Bulls.