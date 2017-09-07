Delco Football Friday: Garnet Valley-Ridley headlines impressive Central League card

Here is a look at five of the top Delco football games this weekend:

Friday

Garnet Valley (2-0) at Ridley (1-1), 7

The Jaguars thwarted a late rally by Upper Darby last Friday to win, 22-16. Danny Guy (117 rushing yards) and Matt Lassik (101) were the key contributors on offense for the Jaguars, who are the No. 1 team in the Daily Times Super 7 for a third consecutive week.

The Green Raiders (No. 7) were on the losing end of a defensive slugfest with Haverford. Joe Spillman flourished on the defensive line and Jose Calleja excelled in the secondary.

Ridley and Garnet Valley usually live up to their game-of-the-week billing. Last year the Green Raiders won, 28-20.

Springfield (2-0) at Upper Darby (1-1), 7

The Cougars, No. 2 in the Super 7, picked apart Conestoga, 35-7, as quarterback Jack Psenicska completed 14 of 21 attempts for 178 yards and three touchdowns. The No. 2 team in Delco also leaned on a balanced rushing attack led by Phil Shovlin’s 135 yards on 10 carries. Springfield’s defense limited Conestoga to 83 yards of total offense.

The Royals went the distance against Garnet Valley last week after a shutout over Bonner & Prendergast on opening night. Quarterback Josh Gouch ran for 70 yards and a touchdown and threw for 75 yards. UD’s defense forced three turnovers, including a pair of interceptions.

Great Valley (1-1) at Academy Park (0-2), 7

This is a must-win game for the Knights, who coming off a devastating loss at Unionville last week. Unionville scored two touchdowns in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter to stun the Knights. AP has played one of the toughest nonleague schedules in Delco. Its first three opponents — Pennsbury, Unionville, Great Valley — are a combined 5-1.

One week after dropping 50 points and piling up more than 500 yards of total offense, the Patriots suffered a 20-8 setback to Owen J. Roberts. Top running back Damien Carter was kept in check (47 yards, 24 carries).

Saturday

Interboro (2-0) at Neumann-Goretti (0-0), 6

The Bucs, No. 6 in the Super 7, cruised to a 34-0 shellacking of Norristown last Saturday. Jared Dellipriscoli was 6-for-7 through the air with 114 yards, including a 33-yard touchdown to Brett McLaughlin.

The Saints return following an 0-9 campaign, including forfeits in their final two games. New head coach Albie Crosby posted a 53-6 record and won a PIAA Class 3A title at Imhotep Charter.

N-G is an intriguing team, one that many expect will compete for the Catholic League Blue Division. One player to watch is freshman running back Tysheem Johnson.

The game is held at the South Philadelphia Supersite.

Episcopal Academy (1-0) at Conwell-Egan (1-1), 7

The No. 4 Churchmen were flat-out impressive in their season-opening shutout of Bonner & Prendergast. Adam Robinson had a pair of touchdown runs and the Churchmen defense held the Friars to 47 yards of total offense.

Conwell-Egan lost a wild one to Archbishop Carroll in two overtimes, 39-38. Running back Patrick Garwo has 228 yards and five touchdowns in the early going. The Eagles have scored 93 points in their first two games.

The game is held at Harry Truman High School.