Bailey Murphy, Pottsgrove field hockey blank Pottstown

Pottsgrove 5, Pottstown 0 >> The Falcons connected for four goals during the second half to claim a PAC Frontier Division win over the Trojans.

Bailey Murphy finished with a pair of goals while Riley Simon had a score and an assist. Kathryn Henrickson and Mikayla Caffrey each scored once.

Owen J. Roberts 11, Norristown 0 >> Sophia Murray, Bridget Guinan and Olivia Leclaire each registered multiple points during the Wildcats’ PAC Liberty Division shutout of the Eagles.

Murray (assist) and Guinan each scored twice while Leclaire finished with a goal and three assists. Solo tallies were scored by Sarah Garritano, Bridget Gallagher, Hayley Boettcher, Lilly Garaiti, Emma Kircher, Makenna McCourt.

Central Bucks West 4, Spring-Ford 0 >> Taylor Mason figured in on three goals as C.B. West blanked the Rams in non-conference play.

Mason assisted Olivia Fitzgerald on the game’s opening goal, then followed with two of her own before the half. Kristen Grebe and Ashley Della Guardia combined for seven saves in the SF cage.