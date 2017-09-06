The Search for the No. 1 Student Section Now Into Head-to-Head Bracket

The search for the best student section in Southeast Pennsylvania has brought our number down to the Top 32. Our head-to-head bracket will whittle down the remaining contenders until we reach our Final Four where, along with YOUR vote, a panel of Pa Prep Live writers will help decide who will be crowned champion based on your student section’s school spirit, chants, and uniqueness.
The rules are as follows:
Head-to-head bracket voting will take into account the enrollment of each school. Weighted votes will be attributed to a school with lower enrollment to even out enrollment numbers (up to 2.5X). Winners are judged not just by the number of votes, but the percentage of school enrollment who does vote.
For example: No.1 Quakertown has an enrollment of 1,130 students while Cardinal O’Hara’s enrollment is 796. To put both schools on a level playing field, O’Hara receives a weighted vote of 1.419.
LET THE VOTING BEGIN
Quakertown enrollment: 1,130
Cardinal O’Hara enrollment: 796
Weight of vote: O’Hara +1.419
Garnet Valley enrollment: 1,239
Bishop Shanhan enrollment: 831
Weight of vote: Bishop Shanahan +1.490
North Penn enrollment: 3,084
Oxford enrollment: 1,034
Weight of vote: Oxford +2.5
Boyertown enrollment: 1,712
Malvern Prep enrollment: 508
Weight of vote: Malvern Prep +2.5
Ridley enrollment: 1,380
Springfield-Delco enrollment: 914
Weight of vote: Springfield-Delco +1.51
Pottsgrove enrollment: 756
Conestoga enrollment: 1,568
Weight of vote: Pottsgrove +2.074
Interboro enrollment: 722
Sun Valley enrollment: 802
Weight of vote: Interboro +1.111
Owen J. Roberts enrollment: 1,441
Great Valley enrollment: 969
Weight of vote: Great Valley +1.487
Central Bucks South enrollment: 1,809
Saint Joseph’s Prep enrollment: 671
Weight of vote: Saint Joseph’s Prep +2.5
Strath Haven enrollment: 926
Pope John Paul II enrollment: 646
Weight of vote: Pope John Paul II +1.433
Coatesville enrollment: 1,643
Central Bucks East enrollment: 1,676
Weight of vote: Coatesville +1.020
Episcopal Academy enrollment: 1,224
Downingtown West enrollment: 1,121
Weight of vote: Downingtown West +1.092
Perkiomen Valley enrollment: 1,441
Bonner & Prendie enrollment: 651
Weight of vote: Bonner +2.214
Downingtown East enrollment: 1,124
Chichester enrollment: 760
Weight of vote: Chichester +1.4789
Neshaminy enrollment: 1,948
Central Bucks West enrollment: 1,424
Weight of vote: Central Bucks West +1.3680
Spring-Ford enrollment: 1,695
Pennridge enrollment: 1,818
Weight of vote: Spring-Ford +1.073