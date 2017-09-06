Ridley finally finds a way past Strath Haven

For the first time since 2007, Ridley knocked off perennial Central League power Strath Haven.

Melanie June led the way with 31 digs and three aces as Ridley scored a 3-1 triumph over Haven Wednesday.

Jackie Kelly dished 27 assists to go with a pair of aces. Maria Brown led the attack with 12 kills, while Angela April had a stellar all-around outing with eight kills, 13 digs and five aces for Ridley, which recovered from losing the first set, 25-19, to take the last three, 25-14, 25-23 and 25-21.

Also in the Central League:

Garnet Valley 3, Penncrest 1 >> The Jaguars opened their defense of the PIAA Class 4A title by dropping the first game only to rally, 21-25, 25-17, 25-18 and 25-15. Erin Patterson deposited 11 kills. Samantha Mann added nine and

Emma Roskosky buried eight. Rachel Cain dished 35 assists and served five aces.

Carly Venit was near a double-double for Penncrest (1-2, 0-1) with seven kills and eight blocks. Lily Mallon (20) and Emma Pasnak (12) were in double-figures for digs, as was Jordan Schuller (10), who added five kills. Kristina Balta handed out 25 assists.

In the Del Val League:

Academy Park 3, Chester 0 >> Taylor Eiserman paired six aces with five kills, and Cinia Mobley was responsible for 17 services points as the Knights (2-1, 1-0) rolled. Tyligah Lockman added three blocks and nine kills.

In the Catholic League:

Cardinal O’Hara 3, Conwell-Egan 0 >> Breanna Hickey put away kills on all three of her swings, and freshman Isa Kirchner added four kills and two blocks for O’Hara. Breanna Hickey handed out 11 assists.