Methacton boys soccer rallies past Spring-Ford

Methacton 4, Spring-Ford 2 >> The Warriors struck four times during the second half to erase a one-goal deficit and claim a PAC Liberty Division win.

Chris Meehan scored twice while Trevor Rambo and Brett Jabour registered solo tallies in the win. Colin Trainor scored off a feed from Colin Trainor while Spring-Ford also benefitted from Methacton’s own-goal.

Owen J. Roberts 6, Norristown 0 >> Sam Smith and Josh Fonder each scored twice to lead the Wildcats to a PAC Liberty Division win over the Eagles.

Max Gawlik and Matt Pron each added solo tallies while Ryan Walker posted two saves to preserve the shutout.

Pottsgrove 10, Pottstown 0 >> The Falcons blew past the Trojans in PAC Frontier Division play.

Mike Sereny notched a hat trick while Ethan Pace and Sebastian Paez each scored twice. Collin Deckert, Jared Smith and La’Ree Hills each registered solo goals.

Upper Merion 2, Upper Perkiomen 1 >> An own goal proved the difference for the Vikings in their PAC Frontier Division win over the Indians.

Steven White, assisted by Cole Kendra, scored for UP while Trevor Looby tallied off Chris Kourtisis’ setup for UM. Jackson Lill had three goalkeeper saves for the Tribe while Dylan Castillo made three stops for the Vikes.