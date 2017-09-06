Connect with us

Fall Sports

Lower Merion golf squad downs Ridley

The Lower Merion golf team defeated Ridley, 215-237, Tuesday at Philadelphia Country Club. For Lower Merion, the top scorers were senior Will Horn (38), senior Spencer Blume (43) and freshman Adam Chen (43). Ethan Pecko had a 40 for Ridley.

