Lederer leads Penncrest to sweep in Central League opener

With six runners among the top 10 Wednesday, Penncrest got its Central League campaign off to a 3-0 start racing at Rose Tree Park, topping Radnor (21-40), Ridley (22-39) and Springfield (15-50) by wide margins in the opening quad-meet.

Avery Lederer finished second overall and first among the Penncrest contingent with a time of 17 minutes, 31 seconds, 11 seconds behind the winning time of Ridley’s Zack Forney.

Forney helped Ridley salvage a win against Springfield, 20-38, as he and Dylan Falkowski (seventh place, 18:20) made the top 10.

Doug Rosin (third, 17:40) was Radnor’s best runner to fuel wins over Springfield (15-49) and Ridley (23-36). Veraj Thomas (17th, 19:02) paced Springfield.

Girls

Radnor’s depth helped the Raiders to the quad meet sweep at Penncrest, with a 22-33 win over the hosts, 23-32 over Ridley and 15-42 over Springfield.

Caroline DiTrolio was Radnor’s top finisher in 21:44, good for third place. She was joined in the top 10 by teammates Julia Havertine (fourth place, 22:02), Abigail Idiculla (sixth, 22:32), Meg Packer (ninth, 23:18) and Addie Cairns (10th, 23:21).

Ridley’s Jamie Green paced all runners with a time of 21:11, helping the Green Raiders edge Penncrest, 26-30, and best Springfield, 21-39.

Liz Egan of Penncrest finished second overall in 21:36 to start her sophomore campaign as the Lions salvaged a 22-37 decision over Springfield. Brianna Juliano led Springfield with a time of 22:39.

Conestoga dominates at home >> One of the expected Central League front-runners proved its mettle at Rose Tree Park, with Conestoga routing Garnet Valley and Upper Darby, 15-50, and edging Strath Haven, 23-35.

The Panthers clipped Upper Darby (16-46) and Garnet Valley (17-43) to salvage a 2-1 day. The Pioneers and Panthers divvied up the top 10. Dominique Shultz of Conestoga ran 20:00 to lead the crowd. Haven’s Taylor Barkdoll settled for second at 20:16.

Garnet Valley’s Amy Townend clocked in at 22:27 for 12th place, the Jaguars edging Upper Darby by a point, 27-28. Jasmine Cisco of Upper Darby crossed the line 11 seconds behind Townend to claim 13th.