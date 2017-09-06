Hennessey, Kennedy lead Spring-Ford past Norristown

Spring-Ford 10, Norristown 1 >> Kaitlyn Hennessey and Clare Kennedy each scored a pair of goals to lead the Rams to a PAC Liberty Division win over the Eagles.

Katelyn Crist, Shannon Kennedy, Julia Forcey, Alexa Habermehl and MaryPat McKenna each scored once while Kristen Grebe and Ashley Della Guardia combined for four saves in the cage.

Upper Merion 3, Pottsgrove 0 >> Rella Staley accounted for all the Vikings’ offense as they blanked the Falcons in PAC Frontier Division play.

Upper Perkiomen 6, Phoenixville 0 >> The two-goal outings of Hope Flack and Kaylie Siwy keyed the Indians’ PAC Frontier Division victory over the Phantoms.

Colleen Creneti and Michaela Fredzek rounded out the UP point production, with Morgan Fiorito, Liz Fox, Autumn Gahman, Abriana Gatto and AiYi Young getting credit for assists. Goalie Carly Eidle needed to make only one save to record the shutout.

Daniel Boone 2, Hamburg 0 >> Katherine Woods did all the scoring for the Blazers as they blanked the Hawks in a non-divisional matchup of Berks Conference member schools.

Aly Williams was credited with an assist on one of Woods’ goals. Katie Dotterweich got the shutout with 11 goalkeeper saves.