Franz, Spring-Ford girls soccer edges Methacton

Spring-Ford 4, Methacton 3 >> Kelly Franz scored twice while Ella Curry and Gabby Kane scored single goals as the defending PAC champion Rams (2-0, 2-0) fended off Methacton in a PAC Liberty game.

Methacton’s Michaela Tommarello made it 3-2 on a shot from distance in the second half but the Warriors (0-2, 0-2) couldn’t find the equalizer. Lee Eubank scored a consolation goal with three seconds to play while Mariah Romano opened Methacton’s scoring in a 1-1 first half. Kendall Ozorowski had two assists.

Upper Perkiomen 3, Upper Merion 0 >> The Indians defeated the Vikings in PAC Frontier Division play.

Rianne Moll netted a hat trick for the Indians with assists from Emma Long, Emily Schaut and Kayleigh Durning. Upper Perk had 10 shots on goal compared to Upper Merion with none.