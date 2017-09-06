Connect with us

Fall Sports

Franz, Spring-Ford girls soccer edges Methacton

Spring-Ford 4, Methacton 3 >> Kelly Franz scored twice while Ella Curry and Gabby Kane scored single goals as the defending PAC champion Rams (2-0, 2-0) fended off Methacton in a PAC Liberty game.

Methacton’s Michaela Tommarello made it 3-2 on a shot from distance in the second half but the Warriors (0-2, 0-2) couldn’t find the equalizer. Lee Eubank scored a consolation goal with three seconds to play while Mariah Romano opened Methacton’s scoring in a 1-1 first half. Kendall Ozorowski had two assists.

Upper Perkiomen 3, Upper Merion 0 >> The Indians defeated the Vikings in PAC Frontier Division play.

Rianne Moll netted a hat trick for the Indians with assists from Emma Long, Emily Schaut and Kayleigh Durning. Upper Perk had 10 shots on goal compared to Upper Merion with none.

Comments

comments

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Fall Sports