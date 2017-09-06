Ellie Min posts career assist No. 2,000; Perkiomen Valley blanks Methacton

Perkiomen Valley senior Ellie Min posted 32 assists — including the 2,000th of her career — during the Vikings’ 3-0 Pioneer Athletic Conference win over the Methacton girls volleyball team on Wednesday night.

Set scores were 25-22, 25-19 and 25-13.

Perk Valley’s offense was balanced throughout with Helena Clauhs, Lia Torrilo and Sarah Straub each posting 11, 10 and nine kills, respectively. Liz Caruso, Grace Herbein and Clauhs each had 12 digs on defense.

Pope John Paul II 3, Owen J. Roberts 0 >> Michelle Frank was the all-round statistical star for the Wildcats in their PAC match with the Golden Panthers.

PJP got the sweep with set scores of 25-10, 25-19 and 25-12.

Frank had two digs, one ace, one kill and one block for OJR. Mikayla Johnson contributed three kills and one block while Chloe Golas had three blocks, two digs and one kill.

Haley Spotts led PJP with five kills and two aces while Sarah Ward posted four kills and five digs.

Spring-Ford 3, Boyertown 0 >> The Rams defeated the Bears in straight sets.

Carly Swenson posted 24 assists and three kills while Lindsey Dadourian had five kills and two blocks. Alexis Palucki had seven kills and a pair of blocks while Olivia Olsen had nine kills and three digs. Grace Kraft (three aces) and Lauren Stenson combined for 17 digs. Set scores were 25-13, 25-13 and 25-12.

Upper Merion 3, Phoenixville 0 >> The Eagles beat the Phantoms in straight sets during their PAC Frontier Division match.

Set scores were 25-11, 25-12 and 25-13.