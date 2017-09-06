Connect with us

Ches-Mont

Daily Local News stat leaders, week 2

Rushing   Rushes YardsTDsAvg.  
Kevin FrancisAvon GroveSr.4933626.9
Nick BenoitWC RustinSr.25280111.2
Brassir StockerDowningtown EastSr.21239211.4
Alex CrouseGreat Valley Sr.19190210.0
CJ PrestonWC HendersonSr.3518015.1
Joe ZubillagaUnionvilleSr.2117328.2
Damien CarterGreat ValleySr.4017114.3
Aaron YoungCoatesvilleJr.2915605.4
O'shaan AllisonMalvern PrepSr.1913917.3
Tim FaberOxfordSoph.2713435.0
ReceivingReceptionsYardsTDsAvg.
Brandon DeshieldsOxfordSr.20262213.1
Ian TracyWC HendersonSr.9232225.8
Julian NadachowskiOxfordSr.13210116.2
Dapree BryantCoatesvilleSoph.11202218.4
Nate GraeffGreat ValleySr.10184318.4
Janson SchemppOctoraraSoph.6149024.8
Joe ZubillagaUnionvilleSr.10146214.6
Michael GrayWC EastJr.10127012.7
Dan ByrnesDowningtown WestJr.6120120.0
Nick MattinglyOctoraraSoph.494023.5
PassingRatingAttemptsCompletionsYardsTDsINTs
Dan BenedittoBishop ShanahanSr.193.6271527151
Drew GuntherMalvern PrepJr.189.7231621130
Trent PawlingOctoraraSr.178.6432848731
Steve PileggiWC RustinJr.164.81498920
Ricky OrtegaCoatesvilleSoph.162.5372433631
Joe SaulinoWC Henderson Sr.161.7301730532
Bryce LaulettaDowningtown EastSr.153.8271919832
Chandler EnglandOxfordSr.153.3744763440
Shane WolfordAvon GroveSr.139.8311824721
Damien CarterGreat ValleySr.139.2341926732
Team Offense(per game)PointsRushingPassingTotal yardsFumbles (total)INTs (total)
Downingtown East47279.599378.502
Oxford3816731749420
Bishop Shanahan38167135.5302.511
Malvern Prep2714721135800
Great Valley2519715835503
Unionville24.5178.5162.534112
Octorara21.5110243.5353.541
Coatesville1915416832211
Kennett18.5163.5116.528033
Avon Grove14175123.5298.511
Team Defense(per game)PointsRushingPassingTotal YardsFumbles (total)INTs (total)
Bishop Shanahan7104911311
Malvern Prep76616623202
WC Rustin12.51799026911
Coatesville1714018432434
Kennett18111.5170281.511
Unionville18.519566.5261.532
Downingtown West21.516816633413
Great Valley229918228111
WC East23.5171.577248.502
Octorara23.5201.5169.537110

