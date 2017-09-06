Daily Local News stat leaders, week 2

|Rushing
|Rushes
|Yards
|TDs
|Avg.
|Kevin Francis
|Avon Grove
|Sr.
|49
|336
|2
|6.9
|Nick Benoit
|WC Rustin
|Sr.
|25
|280
|1
|11.2
|Brassir Stocker
|Downingtown East
|Sr.
|21
|239
|2
|11.4
|Alex Crouse
|Great Valley
|Sr.
|19
|190
|2
|10.0
|CJ Preston
|WC Henderson
|Sr.
|35
|180
|1
|5.1
|Joe Zubillaga
|Unionville
|Sr.
|21
|173
|2
|8.2
|Damien Carter
|Great Valley
|Sr.
|40
|171
|1
|4.3
|Aaron Young
|Coatesville
|Jr.
|29
|156
|0
|5.4
|O'shaan Allison
|Malvern Prep
|Sr.
|19
|139
|1
|7.3
|Tim Faber
|Oxford
|Soph.
|27
|134
|3
|5.0
|Receiving
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Avg.
|Brandon Deshields
|Oxford
|Sr.
|20
|262
|2
|13.1
|Ian Tracy
|WC Henderson
|Sr.
|9
|232
|2
|25.8
|Julian Nadachowski
|Oxford
|Sr.
|13
|210
|1
|16.2
|Dapree Bryant
|Coatesville
|Soph.
|11
|202
|2
|18.4
|Nate Graeff
|Great Valley
|Sr.
|10
|184
|3
|18.4
|Janson Schempp
|Octorara
|Soph.
|6
|149
|0
|24.8
|Joe Zubillaga
|Unionville
|Sr.
|10
|146
|2
|14.6
|Michael Gray
|WC East
|Jr.
|10
|127
|0
|12.7
|Dan Byrnes
|Downingtown West
|Jr.
|6
|120
|1
|20.0
|Nick Mattingly
|Octorara
|Soph.
|4
|94
|0
|23.5
|Passing
|Rating
|Attempts
|Completions
|Yards
|TDs
|INTs
|Dan Beneditto
|Bishop Shanahan
|Sr.
|193.6
|27
|15
|271
|5
|1
|Drew Gunther
|Malvern Prep
|Jr.
|189.7
|23
|16
|211
|3
|0
|Trent Pawling
|Octorara
|Sr.
|178.6
|43
|28
|487
|3
|1
|Steve Pileggi
|WC Rustin
|Jr.
|164.8
|14
|9
|89
|2
|0
|Ricky Ortega
|Coatesville
|Soph.
|162.5
|37
|24
|336
|3
|1
|Joe Saulino
|WC Henderson
|Sr.
|161.7
|30
|17
|305
|3
|2
|Bryce Lauletta
|Downingtown East
|Sr.
|153.8
|27
|19
|198
|3
|2
|Chandler England
|Oxford
|Sr.
|153.3
|74
|47
|634
|4
|0
|Shane Wolford
|Avon Grove
|Sr.
|139.8
|31
|18
|247
|2
|1
|Damien Carter
|Great Valley
|Sr.
|139.2
|34
|19
|267
|3
|2
|Team Offense
|(per game)
|Points
|Rushing
|Passing
|Total yards
|Fumbles (total)
|INTs (total)
|Downingtown East
|47
|279.5
|99
|378.5
|0
|2
|Oxford
|38
|167
|317
|494
|2
|0
|Bishop Shanahan
|38
|167
|135.5
|302.5
|1
|1
|Malvern Prep
|27
|147
|211
|358
|0
|0
|Great Valley
|25
|197
|158
|355
|0
|3
|Unionville
|24.5
|178.5
|162.5
|341
|1
|2
|Octorara
|21.5
|110
|243.5
|353.5
|4
|1
|Coatesville
|19
|154
|168
|322
|1
|1
|Kennett
|18.5
|163.5
|116.5
|280
|3
|3
|Avon Grove
|14
|175
|123.5
|298.5
|1
|1
|Team Defense
|(per game)
|Points
|Rushing
|Passing
|Total Yards
|Fumbles (total)
|INTs (total)
|Bishop Shanahan
|7
|104
|9
|113
|1
|1
|Malvern Prep
|7
|66
|166
|232
|0
|2
|WC Rustin
|12.5
|179
|90
|269
|1
|1
|Coatesville
|17
|140
|184
|324
|3
|4
|Kennett
|18
|111.5
|170
|281.5
|1
|1
|Unionville
|18.5
|195
|66.5
|261.5
|3
|2
|Downingtown West
|21.5
|168
|166
|334
|1
|3
|Great Valley
|22
|99
|182
|281
|1
|1
|WC East
|23.5
|171.5
|77
|248.5
|0
|2
|Octorara
|23.5
|201.5
|169.5
|371
|1
|0
Ches-Mont
Daily Local News stat leaders, week 2
More in Ches-Mont
-
Council Rock South girls soccer gets off to quick start with win over Downingtown East
HOLLAND – It’s a whole new ballgame, as they say, at Council Rock South....
-
Late goal gives Council Rock South girls soccer opening win over Downingtown East
HOLLAND – Council Rock South got its girls soccer season off to a good...
-
PA Prep Live’s Football Top 20 (Presented by Bush Auto Group)
Comments comments
-
Kayla Barr leads Downingtown East past Spring-Ford
Downingtown East 7, Spring-Ford 0 >> The Cougars were all over the Rams from...