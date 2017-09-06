Borkowski, Reardon score twice, Plymouth Whitemarsh cruises past Upper Moreland

WHITEMARSH >> No one needs to remind Plymouth Whitemarsh’s field hockey team that it is a target this year.

With the Colonials returning 10 starters from a season ago, the team is picked by many to return to the District One playoffs and, perhaps, elevate higher into the stratosphere with an appearance in the state tournament.

But first things first.

The Colonials got two goals apiece from Kennedy Reardon and Ava Borkowski Wednesday afternoon to help drub Upper Moreland, 5-0, in a contest at Victory Fields.

PW (1-0-0, 1-0-0 Suburban One League American) scored three goals before the contest was 14 minutes old, then coasted to the win behind an effort that was equal parts solid and impressive.

“We are anticipating a good year,” said Reardon, who notched two of the Colonials’ first three goals, one on a penalty stroke. “We have a bunch of returning players, and we just to out with intensity and try and beat the other team to the ball.”

PW did that in spades Wednesday, scoring twice in the game’s first 4:00 as Kayleigh Missimer and Reardon had goals before the contest was four minutes old, and the die was cast.

“We always want to play to our level,” said Colonials head coach Charise Halteman. “Sure, our kids feel a little bit of pressure, but every day we want to play PW field hockey.”

PW’s field hockey lead stretched to 3-0 with Reardon converted a penalty stroke at the 11:15 mark, and the Colonials were well on their way.

The visiting Bears (0-2-0, 0-1-0), meanwhile, were reeling.

“PW has such great stick skills,” said Bears head coach Karen Grossi. “They’re so dangerous, and we have a young team, so our girls were a little bit back on their heels.”

Before the half ended, Ava Borkowski notched the first of her two goals, and the Bears were looking at a long drive home.

The Bears’ play improved in the second half, but by then Halteman had called off the dogs.

“Our plan is to spend time working on possession,” Halteman said. “We usually focus on good passing and possession, and when you do those things successfully, you’re usually in control of the game.”

And so PW had control and backed off a step or two.

But to the Bears’ credit, they didn’t fold their tents and slip off into the sunset.

“We stepped up a little in the second half, so I’m happy with that,” Grossi said. “We’re a young team, and we’re still growing and improving, and that’s something we can build on.”

Meanwhile, the Colonials are looking ahead.

“We’ve got a big game coming up Friday against Wissahickon,” Reardon said, “and we still have a big game coming up against Upper Dublin.

“So we’ll have to give it our all.”

NOTES >> Borkowski is the daughter of Colonials’ former 1,000-point scorer Natalie DiRenzo and former PW wrestler Chuck Borkowski.

Plymouth Whitemarsh 5, Upper Moreland 0

Upper Moreland 0 0 — 0

Plymouth Whitemarsh 4 1 — 5

First Half: PW, Kayleigh Missimer, 22:28: Kennedy Reardon 21:20; Reardon (PS) 11:15; Ava Borkowski, 1:02.

Second Half: PW, Borkowski, 13:42.

Shots: PW 8-5-13; UM 2-1-3.