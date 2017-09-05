Weise is nice for Agnes Irwin

Grace Weise’s hat trick powered the Agnes Irwin field hockey team to a 6-1 decision over Radnor Tuesday.

Emma Macaione and Emma van der Veen both tallied a goal and two assists for the Owls (1-0). Paige DiLullo finished with eight saves in goal.

Meredith Murphy and Kaci Hogarth both played an excellent field game for Agnes Irwin.

In other nonleague action:

Ridley 2, Interboro 1 >> Olivia Dorrin and Kerstin Axe scored a goal apiece in the first half and the Green Raiders’ defense did the rest. Megan Frame made six saves in net for Ridley.

Molly Dowling accounted for the Bucs’ lone goal, while goalie Sophie Harley stopped seven shots. Lily Bonner and Jenna Schreiber played well on defense for the Bucs.

Episcopal Academy 4, Archbishop Carroll 0 >> Maddie Rehak, Gianna Pantaleo, Kelly Smith and Olivia Tuma shared the scoring duties with a goal each as the Churchwomen blanked the Patriots (Mary Kate Kearney, eight saves).

Garnet Valley 3, Sun Valley 0 >> Claire Wolfe assisted on all three Garnet goals. Tina Rawa tallied both first-half goals and Emma Taviano added an insurance goal for the Jags after halftime.

Jaclyn Prince made 28 saves for Sun Valley.

Great Valley 4, Strath Haven 2 >> Olivia Fender got Haven’s first goal off a stroke and Emily Raech scored off a corner. Kay Walker turned aside 14 shots in net for the Panthers.

In the Catholic Academies:

Sacred Heart 5, St. Basil 2 >> Bella Chan and Catie Gordon netted two goals each for the Lions. Hannah Seifried registered two assists and goalie Colleen Visser made four saves.