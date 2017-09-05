Swenk earns low-man honors as Upper Perk defeats Perk School

Perkiomen Valley 214, Phoenixville 223 >> Though Phoenixville’s Mitchell Schwartz got low-man honors with a 40, the Vikings had the next three scores in their PAC victory at Raven’s Claw.

Upper Perkiomen 217, Perkiomen School 269 >> Macauley Swenk got low-man honors for the Indians in leading their non-league victory over the Panthers at Butter Valley.

Swenk shot a 41 to head teammate Brett Miller’s 42. Zach Smith was low scorer for Perkiomen with a 44, matching the rounds of UP’s Zach Rozanski and Deion Doperak.