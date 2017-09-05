Quick striking Upper Perkiomen downs Kutztown 3-0

Upper Perkiomen 3, Kutztown 0 >> The Indians tallied three goals in a 16-minute span of the first half to pave the way to a non-league victory over the Cougars.

Kate Cairnes opened the scoring as she hammered home a free kick, served to the back post by Kayleigh Durning. Taylor Kearney extended the lead when she took a perfect pass from Emily Schaut and drove at goal before shooting from 25 yards out, and Durning finished off the scoring on a powerful free kick from 45 yards out.

Pope John Paul II vs. Penncrest >> Lightning forced suspension of the Golden Panthers’ non-league game with the Lions. It will be resumed at a later date.