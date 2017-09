Pottstown 2. Chichester 0 >> Onjelay Nixon and Alex Dicampello scored within a six-minute span of the first half to lift the Trojans over the Eagles in non-league action.



Nixon got the scoring started at the 10:59 mark with an assist by Elsie Cannell, and Dicampello followed at 4:56. Lillian Stirk made five saves in goal to preserve the shutout for Pottstown.