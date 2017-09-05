Perkiomen Valley, PJP volleyball secure straight-set wins

Perkiomen Valley 3, Norristown 0 >> The Vikings opened their season with a sweep of the Eagles. PV took the PAC match by game scores of 25-10, 25-10 and 25-11.

Lia Torrilo led the Vikes with nine kills, and Helena Clauhs added six kills and two aces. Ellie Min added 15 assists, leaving her just 16 assists shy of 2,000 for her career.

Pope John Paul II 3, Phoenixville 0 >> Kayla Grammerstorf and Romina Broglia were the statistical stars for the Golden Panthers in their PAC match with the Phantoms. PJP swept by set scores of 25-9, 25-20 and 25-21.

Grammerstorf scored five kills and four blocks while Broglia had eight kills.

Downingtown East 3, Spring-Ford 1 >> Spring-Ford had trouble getting into any sort of groove the first set against the Cougars.

Second set was a much different as the rams jump out to an early lead. The cougars never gave up and came back from a 12-19 deficit to win the second set 25-23

The third and fourth sets were both very close as both teams went back and fourth exchanging points. Spring-Ford held off a late push from East in the thrid to win 26-24. The fourth set the Cougars were just too much for the Rams to handle as the inched out a 25-21 win to take the match.

Junior Olivia Olsen led the way for SF with 13 kills. Senior Carly Swenson added 35 assists with junior Grace Kraft adding 12 digs.

Plymouth Whitemarsh 3, Methacton 1 >> Andrea Castaneda and Emma Eglinton were among the statistical stars for the Warriors in their non-league outing with the Colonials. Methacton (2-1) opened with a 25-22 victory but PW answered with 25-20, 25-21 and 26-24 wins.

Castaneda had seven kills, 11 digs and two blocks while Eglinton added 26 assist, three kills and one ace. Methacton also got solid performances from Maggie Welsh (nine kills, seven blocks, one ace), Carli Ginther (15 digs, two aces, one kill), Sydney Zerbe (six kills, four digs) and Fran Mbonglou (four kills, three blocks).