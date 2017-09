Notre Dame blanks West Chester East

Molly Kieft posted seven aces to pace Academy of Notre Dame to a 3-0 nonleague victory over West Chester East. The Irish won the individual games by scores of 25-8, 25-16 and 25-9. Elise Butler had six kills and Reiley Shaak added six blocks for Notre Dame (2-0).

In the Catholic Academies League:

Sacred Heart 3, St. Basil’s Academy 2 >> Hannah Martinson dished out 39 assists, Jaycee Webster had 18 kills and 10 digs, and Juliana Michniak added 12 kills and 12 digs to lead Sacred Heart (1-0, 1-0) in its season opener.