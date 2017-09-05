Lower Merion boys, girls soccer teams open season with victory

The Lower Merion boys’ and girls’ soccer teams opened their season with victories Friday, the girls defeating Merion Mercy in double overtime, 2-1, while the boys shut out Avon Grove, 2-0.

For the girls, the Aces scored their first goal off of a flawlessly executed penalty shot in the first half by junior Isabelle Kuszyk. Teresa Hegarty scored in the second half for Merion Mercy.

In the first minute of the second overtime, freshman Maya Masotti fired a cross from the end line into the box where it connected with a Merion Mercy defender to land in the bottom right corner of the goal.

For the Lower Merion boys, the Aces scored in the 20th minute of the first half with a goal from Wyatt Joseph who was able to get on the end of a ball played by Cole Sanchez. The second goal of the first half was also scored by Wyatt Joseph off of a cross from Evan Goodman.