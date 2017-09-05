Late goal gives Council Rock South girls soccer opening win over Downingtown East

HOLLAND – Council Rock South got its girls soccer season off to a good start today on its home turf. Deadlocked at 1-1 in the second half with visiting Downingtown East, the Golden Hawks got a decisive goal from sophomore Samantha Jones with 12 minutes to go to come away with a 2-1 triumph over the Ches-Mont rival Cougars.

“After we got scored on, you could tell that they kicked it up a notch,” said first-year Hawks head coach Nick Heim. “You could just see it in their eyes; they weren’t going to leave without putting the ball in the back of the net again.

“They really take pride in playing at home. For the first game of the season, to be put under the adversity of a good team like Downingtown East scoring on you, I’m really proud of the way they responded.”

CR South took the first lead in the contest when senior Keira Flanagan poked home her own rebound in the 14th minute. While the sides remained tied through the halftime break, D-East junior backfielder Emily Wurzel drew the visitors even when she struck the back of the net with her own rebound eight minutes into the second half.

Soon after the Cougars drew even, the Hawks started knocking on the door. First-year senior Paige Mikula was granted a free kick moments after Flanagan was taken down outside the box. While Mikula’s kick from the 18 sailed wide, sophomore Alexandra Jones came through with a corner kick that had eyes.

In the 68th minute, Samantha Jones poked home Alexandra’s corner kick for the winning goal.

With the win, CR South jumps to 1-0 on the season. A state qualifier in 2016, D-East falls to 0-2 including a season-opening loss to Mount Saint Joseph.

TOP PHOTO: Council Rock South senior Keira Flanagan (20), right, takes the ball up the field defended by Downingtown East junior Emily Wurzel (29). Each player scored once to create a 1-1 deadlock and CR South sophomore Samantha Jones tallied the game-winner in the 68th minute. (Steve Sherman – 21st-Century Media)

Council Rock South 2, Downingtown East 1

(Sept. 5 at CR South)

CR SOUTH 1 1 – 2

DOWNINGTOWN EAST 0 1 – 1

GOALS: CRS — Keira Flanagan, Samantha Jones; DE — Emily Wurzel.

ASSISTS: CRS — Alexandra Jones, DE — none.