Gallagher boosts Springfield to win

Colin Gallagher netted a goal and assisted on one by teammate Adam Short Tuesday night as Springfield cruised to a 4-2 victory over Upper Moreland in a nonleague boys soccer game.

Jack Crockarell added a goal for the Cougars, who outshot the opposition, 23-4, and goalie Chris Walters tallied two saves.

Also in nonleague action:

Bishop Shanahan 3, Radnor 0 >> Goals by Shanahan’s Gavin Domsohn, Jake Frank and Matt Ziegler were too much for the Raiders (0-1-1) to overcome. Radnor goalie Henry Cooke had one save.

Truman 2, Academy Park 0 >> Ronald Sawyer was the standout for the Knights, making seven saves in the losing effort.

Penn Wood 5, Penncrest 1 >> James Nmah and Romario Sterling netted two goals each while John Kpankpa also had a goal for the Patriots (1-1). Matt Arborgast scored the only goal for the Lions.

Kennett 6, Upper Darby 1 >> Jorge Bayberan notched the Royals’ only goal in the second half as Ransuon Revenelli and Vince McGinnis (four saves) combined to make seven stops in net.

West Chester East 2, Marple Newtown 0 >> Driss Benslimane and Chris Ryan each scored goals in the first half and the Vikings held on against the Tigers.