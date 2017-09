The Friends’ Central boys’ cross-country team had some good performances at the Frank McAlpin Invitational at Episcopal Academy.

FCS senior captains Kevin Montresor (third place, 19:07) and Alex McDonnell (fourth – 20:05 ), led the way. Freshman Thomas Foley finished seventh with a time of 21:37 . Lucas Robinson-Barr and Kieran McDonnell rounded out the top five with 13th and 14th place finishes.