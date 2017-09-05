Doubles players deliver for Sacred Heart

The doubles tandems of Mya Lockings and Glenna Gobeil and Mary Dooner and Lindsey Dowd each dropped the first set but both came back to win their matches in helping Sacred Heart down Nazareth Academy, 4-1.

Lockings and Gobeil lost the opening set 1-6 but closed out the next two winning 6-2, 6-4 while Dooner and Dowd lost the first 3-6 then won 6-0 in the second before finishing up with a 10-8 tiebreaking victory. In singles play, Marcella Marino rolled to a 6-2, 6-0 victory in the No. 1 singles match and Caroline Lewers won in straight sets in the No. 2 match.

Also in nonleague play:

West Chester Rustin 7, Sun Valley 0 >> Pauka Sy and Kaitlin Lynch took home two games in the second set of the No. 3 doubles match, and Devin Cronin won a game apiece in each set of the No. 1 singles match but it was not enough for the Vanguards.

In the Central League:

Garnet Valley 7, Penncrest 0 >> Chloe Thiveaud and Sophia Smith won the No. 2 and 3 singles matches in straight sets, and the doubles tandem of Annie DiClemente-Katja Law took home the No. 3 doubles match 6-1, 6-1 to finish off a commanding victory for the Jaguars.

Lower Merion 7, Haverford 0 >> Aasha Guta and Jenna Mancuso were the most impressive of the Aces’ double tandems, winning the No. 2 match 6-0, 6-0 but not far behind was the tandem of Amy Cunningham-Leanna Howard, who won 6-1, 6-1 in the No. 4 match. For the Fords (2-5, 0-1), Chloe Spergei claimed three games in the No. 3 singles match.