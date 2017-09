Pope John Paul II 5, Pottsgrove 2 >> Winning three of four doubles matches was key to the Golden Panthers’ PAC victory over the Falcons.

The best individual showing for PJP came at second doubles, where its team of Kristen Milligan and Shannon Farnsworth scored a 6-1, 6-1 victory. For Pottsgrove, Mya Krueger (second singles) and the first doubles team of Makenzie Murphy and Jaelyn Kennedy were both extended to three sets in their winning matches.